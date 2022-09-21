Menu

Canada

Gas prices jump up Wednesday morning around Metro Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver gas prices are on their way up again' Metro Vancouver gas prices are on their way up again
Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague talks about why gas prices are set to jump up 9 cents a litre on Wednesday.

Gas prices took a significant jump around Metro Vancouver on Wednesday morning and experts say prices could increase further.

Most gas stations are now hovering between $1.93 an $2.00 a litre.

Read more: Inflation slowed on lower gas prices in August, but cost of food still surging

Analyst Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy said tight supply along most of the west coast is a major factor, coupled with maintenance at the Phillips 66 Refinery, south of the border.

“We have an extraordinarily tight supply on the U.S. west coast, made worse by the fact that about a week ago the Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery in Washington went down for maintenance,” McTeague said.

B.C. gas prices are still quite a ways from the record high of $2.37 a litre seen in early June.

Story continues below advertisement

But many experts attribute these soaring prices to supply issues and market destabilization.

Read more: Central Alberta drivers benefiting from gas price war

The province’s response to the high prices was a one-time ICBC rebate of $110 for drivers, announced back in March.

McTeague offered a little advice for those who want to shave a few dollars off the cost of fill-ups.

“Evenings and weekends evenings (are) when gas stations shed eight cents a litre,” McTeague said.

“Don’t buy in the morning if you can avoid it. Usually, the evenings (are) better. (People) can save as much as four to eight cents a litre.”

