Economy

Statistics Canada set to release August inflation figures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 7:21 am
Click to play video: 'Restaurants raise prices as inflation soars' Restaurants raise prices as inflation soars
Higher prices are on the menu in Canadian restaurants according to a new report by Restaurants Canada. Global News Morning speaks with Western Canada Vice President, Mark von Schellwitz, about how restaurants are facing another speedbump on the road to recovery after years of pandemic-related challenges.

Statistics Canada is expected to release August inflation numbers this morning.

The country’s year-over-year inflation rate slowed in July to 7.6 per cent, largely due to lower gas prices.

As gas prices continued to fall, RBC is forecasting the annual inflation rate in August was 7.2 per cent.

Read more: What is ‘core inflation’? This key figure could gauge future interest rate hikes

The federal government announced last week a slate of measures to help low and modest-income Canadians deal with decades-high inflation, including doubling the GST rebate for six months.

The Bank of Canada is continuing its fight against hot inflation with higher interest rates, raising its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point earlier this month.

The bank is set to make its next rate announcement on Oct. 26 and has warned further hikes are needed to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.

Click to play video: 'Experts say there are ways to make rising interest rates work in your favour' Experts say there are ways to make rising interest rates work in your favour
Experts say there are ways to make rising interest rates work in your favour
© 2022 The Canadian Press
