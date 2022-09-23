Fiona set to be ‘historic storm’ for eastern Canada, N.S. issues emergency alert

Send this page to someone via email

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued across eastern Canada as Hurricane Fiona hurtles toward the region, slated to make landfall in Nova Scotia as a powerful post-tropical storm early Saturday morning.

In a tweet early Friday morning, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said Fiona looks to be a “historic storm” for eastern Canada.

🌀 The 3 AM ADT updated track and bulletins have been issued for #Fiona. #Hurricane and #TropicalStorm WARNINGS are now in effect for what looks to be a historic storm for eastern Canada. https://t.co/QURfkCQp7W — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) September 23, 2022

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, the province issued an emergency alert warning of “damaging winds, heavy rain, and dangerous storm surge.”

“Stay indoors. Avoid the coastline and rivers,” it said. “Charge devices and have enough supplies for at least 72 hours. Listen for further updates from officials.”

According to the latest forecast guidance, Hurricane Fiona is expected to move northward across Nova Scotia waters Friday night, passing through Cape Breton Saturday morning, then reaching the Quebec lower north shore and southeastern Labrador early Sunday.

“Severe winds and rainfall will have major impacts for eastern Prince Edward Island, eastern Nova Scotia, southern and eastern New Brunswick, western Newfoundland, eastern Quebec, and southeastern Labrador,” the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.

“There will also be large waves, especially for the Atlantic coasts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Finally, there is a high likelihood of storm surge for parts of Nova Scotia, the Gulf of St. Lawrence and western Newfoundland.”

Most of the affected regions will experience hurricane-force winds beginning late Friday continuing into Saturday.

“Similar cyclones of this nature have produced structural damage to buildings. Construction sites may be particularly vulnerable,” the statement said.

“Wind impacts will be enhanced by foliage on the trees, potentially causing prolonged and widespread utility outages.”

Here is the latest update on #Hurricane #Fiona. Weather models continue to indicate that Fiona will make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning and will produce very heavy rainfall, severe winds and storm surge. Read the bulletins at: https://t.co/QURfkCQp7W pic.twitter.com/QGJZHIWiV3 — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) September 23, 2022

Fiona is expected to transition to a “very powerful” post-tropical storm near Sable Island Friday night, before making landfall over eastern mainland Nova Scotia or western Cape Breton Saturday morning.

During a news conference, Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said it’s important for people to not just focus on the track of the storm, noting that “severe impacts will be felt far beyond the centre.”

As of midday Friday, Hurricane Fiona was about 900 kilometres to the south of Halifax, with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h, moving northeast at 56 km/h.

Road washouts possible

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said in addition to the wind, there will be “very significant” rainfall, especially north and west of Fiona’s track, where heavy rain could lead to flooding.

The heaviest rainfall is likely to hit eastern Nova Scotia, southwestern Newfoundland, and the Gulf of St. Lawrence region.

“Forecast guidance is suggesting widespread amounts of 100 to 200 mm, but closer to the path of Fiona, more than 200 mm is likely,” the statement said.

“Some districts have received large quantities of rain recently, and excessive runoff may exacerbate the flooding potential. Road washouts are also possible.”

Rainfall warnings have been issued for most of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and southeastern New Brunswick.

The storm will also drum up “rough and pounding surf,” especially for parts of Nova Scotia, the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Newfoundland.

Parts of Nova Scotia could see waves up to 10 metres Friday night, while Newfoundland and eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Cabot Strait could see waves in excess of 12 metres.

The western Gulf, meanwhile, could see waves up to eight metres, “which will probably cause significant erosion for north facing beaches of Prince Edward Island.” Iles-de-la-Madeleine will also see some coastal erosion from waves, it said.

“Coastal flooding will also be a threat for parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island including the Northumberland Strait, the Gulf of St. Lawrence region including Iles-de-la-Madeleine and eastern New Brunswick, and southwest Newfoundland,” the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.

“The highest risk for coastal flooding will be a combination of storm surge with large waves moving onshore. There may also be some coastal flooding for the St. Lawrence Estuary and the Quebec Lower North Shore.”

For most areas, the highest water levels will be near high tide some time on Saturday morning.

Storm surge warnings have been issued for most of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland, eastern Nova Scotia and the east coast of New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office is asking people to prepare for the storm and possible extended outages by doing the following:

Having enough food and water for 72 hours;

Monitoring local media for updates;

Securing gates, doors and windows;

Moving yard furniture and securing trash cans, hanging plants and anything that can be picked up by wind;

Checking radio batteries;

Filling vehicles with gas and parking them away from trees;

Keeping pets inside;

Moving any kind of watercraft to high ground;

Ensuring personal and family safety;

Checking on neighbours;

Not leaving candles unattended.