Hurricane Fiona: A list of some cancellations as Nova Scotia prepares for storm

Atlantic Canada is bracing itself for the impacts of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to bring “heavy rainfall and powerful hurricane force winds” beginning Friday.

Environment Canada said there are indications of a deep hybrid low-pressure system, which possesses both tropical and intense winter storm-type properties.

In preparation, a number of event cancellations and postponements have already taken place. including:

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) is postponing several games, including the Halifax Mooseheads’ and Cape Breton Eagles’ home openers.

The affected games are Moncton vs Cape Breton and Charlottetown vs Halifax on Friday, Halifax vs Charlottetown and Acadie-Bathurst vs Saint John on Saturday, as well as Cape Breton vs Moncton on Monday.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.

Halifax Wanderers

The Halifax Wanderers is rescheduling their Saturday game against Pacific FC until the next day.

🌊🗓 SCHEDULE UPDATE: Due to the current forecast regarding Hurricane Fiona, our upcoming match against @Pacificfccpl has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. AT. #TogetherFromAways #COYW — Halifax Wanderers FC (@HFXWanderersFC) September 21, 2022

Halifax Oyster Festival

The festival’s Friday and Saturday dates have been postponed, and organizers say they are working to find alternate dates.

“The hurricane’s forecast arrival means things will not be safe on the waterfront, and the region’s oyster farmers need to stay close to home,” read a note on the festival’s website.

Hopscotch Halifax

The hip hop music festival, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday until Sunday, has had some venue changes.

All events previously booked for Grand Oasis — an outdoor venue at Grand Parade Square — will now take place at the Lighthouse Arts Centre on Argyle Street and are all 19+ only.

“Priority for these events will be residents holding the “Hopscotch Full Festival” pass and will be first come first serve until capacity is reached,” a statement from the municipality read.

The passes will only be honoured until 8 p.m. for events where admission is free.

Parks Canada

In anticipation of the severe weather, Parks Canada has decided to temporarily close Kejimkujik National Park, the National Historic Site and Kejimkujik Seaside as of noon Friday until further notice.

“Visitors and campers inside the park will be asked to leave and new visitors will not be permitted to enter,” Parks Canada said in a release.

“Guests with camping reservations including the nights of September 23 through 26 will be contacted and their reservations cancelled and fees fully refunded.”

