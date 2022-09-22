Hurricane Fiona: Provincial and municipal officials in N.S. to hold briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial and municipal officials in Nova Scotia are set to hold a live briefing Thursday afternoon, to update emergency preparations as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada said Fiona is continuing northward and is expected to impact Nova Scotia late Friday, into Saturday morning.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ADT and can be watched live here.

The Category 4 hurricane is currently moving north-northeast at 24 kilometres per hour.

The briefing will include John Lohr, the minister responsible for the provincial Emergency Management Office, along with Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall, and meteorologist Bob Robichaud from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

As well, Dave Pickles from Nova Scotia Power and local EMO officials will be on hand to answer questions.

View image in full screen Hurricane Fiona is set to hit Atlantic Canada overnight on Saturday. Environment Canada