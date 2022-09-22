B.C. Premier John Horgan to leave office with relatively high approval rating, poll finds

Send this page to someone via email

As the summer of 2022 comes to a close, so too does the leadership of a few premiers, preparing to hand over their roles of provincial leadership.

In B.C, premier John Horgan delivered his final speech to the province’s municipal leaders last week, as he plans to retire after more than five years on the job.

Horgan has recently gone through some medical issues including being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2021.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll suggests Horgan will be leaving office with a relatively high approval rating.

Horgan has an approval rating of 51 per cent, a growth of three points from the month prior, according to the poll.

In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney will also be leaving his post soon, but with a lower approval rating – sitting at 30 per cent.

According to the Angus Reid poll, Horgan maintained “high levels of approval” for the bulk of his time as premier, highlighted by a 71 per cent approval rating in March of 2020. Horgan’s lowest rating was in December of 2018 with a 43 per cent rating.

The B.C. NDP leadership race is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Voting will begin on Sunday, Nov. 13, with the new leader being announced on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted the poll through an online survey. Nearly 4,000 Canadians took part in the survey.

