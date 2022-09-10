Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau meets with Horgan in Vancouver before returning to Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2022 3:02 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a black ribbon on his lapel as he arrives to deliver a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Vancouver on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan met over lunch in Vancouver on Friday, before Trudeau was set to travel back to Ottawa following a three-day cabinet retreat marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a black ribbon on his lapel as he arrives to deliver a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Vancouver on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan met over lunch in Vancouver on Friday, before Trudeau was set to travel back to Ottawa following a three-day cabinet retreat marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan met over lunch in Vancouver on Friday, before Trudeau was set to travel back to Ottawa following a three-day cabinet retreat marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A readout from the Office of the Prime Minister says the pair acknowledged with sadness Her Majesty’s passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, noting the “tremendous influence” she had throughout Canada during her 70-year reign.

Read more: ‘Her presence touched generations’: British Columbians react to Queen Elizabeth’s death

It says the two leaders also spoke about pressures on Canada’s health-care systems and agreed on the importance of different levels of government working together to make improvements for patients and health-care workers.

The readout says Trudeau and Horgan discussed opportunities for B.C. and Canada to become “reliable sources of energy and natural resources in a net-zero world,” meaning the economy either produces no greenhouse gas emissions, or its emissions are offset.

Story continues below advertisement

It says they agreed to continue working closely on shared priorities, including reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and economic development initiatives.

Read more: BC Liberals hold ribbon cutting for ‘bridge that should have been’

Trudeau signed the book of condolences for Britain’s longest-serving monarch set up in Rideau Hall upon returning to Ottawa Friday evening.

The prime minister and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council also met as part of the protocol needed to formally proclaim King Charles III as Canada’s new head of state.

A ceremony took place Saturday morning.

Click to play video: 'Why didn’t the B.C. government provide direct rebate cheques to help with the cost of living?' Why didn’t the B.C. government provide direct rebate cheques to help with the cost of living?

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagEconomy tagBC politics tagtrudeau tagJohn Horgan tagBC tagPrime Minister tagBC premier tagJustin Trudeau BC tagjustin trudeau john horgan tagtrudeau horgan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers