B.C. Premier John Horgan to give address at UBCM convention Friday

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to speak at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention Friday in Whistler, B.C.

The five-day event sees municipal leaders from across the province gather to discuss policy options, vote on resolutions and connect with other politicians.

Housing, crime, homelessness, addiction and health-care issues are all popular topics of discussion for those at the convention.

A speech by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday was met with lukewarm reviews by rural mayors, who are concerned with the province’s health-care crisis.

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau addressed the convention Wednesday and BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon took the stage Thursday.

”Whether it’s our teetering health-care system or the dramatic increases in street disorder or the unabated affordability crisis, members of the public don’t want to hear it’s somebody else’s fault,” Falcon said.

“They just want us to work together, be partners and fix it.”

Horgan’s speech is expected to start at 11 a.m. Friday morning on the final day of the annual convention.