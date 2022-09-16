Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan to give address at UBCM convention Friday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 1:04 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C. John Horgan will make an address at 11 a.m. PT in Whistler.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to speak at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention Friday in Whistler, B.C.

The five-day event sees municipal leaders from across the province gather to discuss policy options, vote on resolutions and connect with other politicians.

Read more: Ministry of Health reworking seizure-care plan in B.C. schools amid serious parental concerns

Housing, crime, homelessness, addiction and health-care issues are all popular topics of discussion for those at the convention.

A speech by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday was met with lukewarm reviews by rural mayors, who are concerned with the province’s health-care crisis.

Read more: Kevin Falcon zooms in on affordability, crime, health care in UBCM speech

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau addressed the convention Wednesday and BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon took the stage Thursday.

”Whether it’s our teetering health-care system or the dramatic increases in street disorder or the unabated affordability crisis, members of the public don’t want to hear it’s somebody else’s fault,” Falcon said.

“They just want us to work together, be partners and fix it.”

Horgan’s speech is expected to start at 11 a.m. Friday morning on the final day of the annual convention.

Click to play video: 'NDP leadership challenger Anjali Appadurai’s campaign is under investigation by Elections BC' NDP leadership challenger Anjali Appadurai’s campaign is under investigation by Elections BC
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC politics tagJohn Horgan tagBC tagbc poli tagUBCM tagBc Politicians tagpolitician convention tagUnion of B.C. Municipalities convention tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers