Health

Horgan says B.C. is addressing ambulance shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 4:36 pm
Ambulance delays: B.C. child under 12 months old suffers fatal cardiac arrest
Global News has learned a child under 12 months old suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in Barriere Thursday and although BC Emergency Health Services says the closest available ambulance was dispatched, the union representing B.C. paramedics says there was a delayed response. Kristen Robinson reports.

Premier John Horgan says British Columbia has made a “significant investment” in rural and remote ambulance services, including ground and air transportation options, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the government is working with firefighters as well as the paramedics union to ensure first responders have adequate training so they are able to act quickly during what he called “extraordinarily challenging times.”

Read more: ‘Heartbreaking loss’: B.C. agency looks into ambulance call after infant death report

Horgan’s comments come after an infant in Barriere, B.C., reportedly died waiting for an ambulance, prompting Mayor Ward Stamer to call for flexibility around which first responders are allowed to take patients to hospital.

Okanagan paramedic shortage increasing response times
Okanagan paramedic shortage increasing response times

Troy Clifford, president of Ambulance Paramedics of BC, has said his organization would continue to address what he called a “provincewide staffing crisis.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Gabriola Island firefighters left driving ambulances amid staffing crunch

Clifford says the staffing woes have left communities like Barriere without appropriate ambulance coverage for long periods of time.

Horgan told reporters Tuesday that the ambulance service is reviewing the circumstances that led to the reported death of the infant, and that his “heart goes out to the family who are grieving the loss of a child.”

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
