Witnesses needed to close deadly Squamish hit-and-run case, RCMP say

Police in Squamish has issued an appeal for witnesses as they work to get answers in a deadly hit and run earlier this month.

The crash happened on Sept. 2, when the driver of a 1999 white Ford F250 flipped their vehicle over a sidewalk and through a chain-link fence at Pemberton and Cleveland avenues, RCMP said at a Thursday press conference.

The truck plowed into a bus stop where it pinned two women. Insp. Robert Dykstra said bystanders rushed to free the women pinned under the vehicle, then the driver who was trapped inside.

The driver then fled on foot.

The two women were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, and though one of them has since been released, Gurpreet Sangha, 44, died on Sept. 16.

“This tragedy has had a significant impact on the family and our local community and has been physically and emotionally devastating for many. We know there are witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, and I am extending an appeal to those witnesses to come forward,” Dykstra said.

“In addition, I’m extending a second moral appeal to the truck driver to do the right thing and to come in and speak to our investigators about the events of that night.”

Police believe they know who was behind the wheel at the time of the deadly crash.

Dykstra said shortly after the collision, police arrested a man associated with the truck, but that he was subsequently released and that police need more evidence.

“My understanding is he was arrested, he was brought in, an interview was attempted, but at that point in time we didn’t gather the information we required, and so he was released,” he said.

Whether or not the driver was impaired at the time of the crash also remains under investigation.

“We have lost a sister, wife, daughter, mother of two teens, friend and beloved family member,” said Lakhbir Saran, a relative of Sangha and family spokesperson.

“We as a family are grieving the loss the last six days, and lives have changed since the incident. We seek justice for Gurpreet and would never want anyone else to go through this kind of pain for a tragic and unnecessary incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Pratheep Thavarajah by phone at 604-892-6120, or email at Pratheep.Thavarajah@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.