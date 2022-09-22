Menu

Health

B.C. government to announce improvements to mental health services Thursday morning

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 11:37 am
B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson speaks during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson speaks during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. DD

The province will be holding a press conference Thursday morning to outline changes being made to mental health services and accessibility.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Sheila Malcolmson, will be leading the presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Global BC will carry the announcement live at 9 a.m. in this article.

Read more: Experts recommend big boosts to mental health supports to deal with repeat offenders in B.C.

The announcement comes on the heels of expert recommendations on how to tackle chronic offenders, which focused heavily on increasing support for mental health.

Experts, including former deputy Vancouver police chief Doug LePard and health researcher and criminologist Amanda Butle, advised the B.C. government to increase mental health crisis response teams, divert accused people with serious mental disorders from the criminal system, and create secure housing units for clients with complex mental health in order to address chronic criminal offenders.

Story continues below advertisement

In response to the recommendations, Malcolmson said that while the provincial government has been investing and expanding mental health care, the province still has a lot more work to do.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Experts recommend province boost mental health supports to curb repeat offenders' Experts recommend province boost mental health supports to curb repeat offenders

— with files from Global News’ Richard Zussman.

