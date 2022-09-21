B.C. set to release recommendations connected to repeat criminal offenders

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is set to release the recommendations provided to them after a much-anticipated review into an increase in urban crime in the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will be joined by Attorney General Murray Ranking, Kelowna mayor Colin Basran and the two report authors at a press conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Former deputy Vancouver police chief Doug LePard and health researcher and criminologist Amanda Butler were asked to study the issue of repeat offenders and provide a report.

The government hired LePard and Butler back in May to investigate a surge in crime in multiple areas of B.C. connected to prolific offenders — what it calls a “relatively small number of people who commit crimes repeatedly.”

Due to “extensive public feedback and the complexity of the various issues underlying crime,” the report will not be released until next month but the recommendations will be made available to the public Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the BC Urban Mayors’ Caucus issued an open letter calling for stronger bail conditions, stricter consequences for breaching those conditions, and stronger consideration for “maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice” in bail and charge assessment policies.

The amount of time the province takes to review files it receives from police has shot up 118 per cent since 2017, the letter added, while the rate at which the BC Prosecution Service chooses to not charge suspects based on police evidence has risen by 75 per cent.

The report will include input from mayors, police, the prosecution service, health authorities, the Crown Police Liaison Committee working group, the BC First Nations Justice Council, and many other stakeholders.

