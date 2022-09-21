Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. set to release recommendations connected to repeat criminal offenders

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 3:31 pm
Mike Farnworth answers questions during a news conference at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The public safety minister says an automated alert system will be ready to warn residents of spring flooding and summer wildfires but not yet heat domes.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Mike Farnworth answers questions during a news conference at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The public safety minister says an automated alert system will be ready to warn residents of spring flooding and summer wildfires but not yet heat domes.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

The B.C. government is set to release the recommendations provided to them after a much-anticipated review into an increase in urban crime in the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will be joined by Attorney General Murray Ranking, Kelowna mayor Colin Basran and the two report authors at a press conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The press conference will be streamed live here on the Global BC website.

Former deputy Vancouver police chief Doug LePard and health researcher and criminologist Amanda Butler were asked to study the issue of repeat offenders and provide a report.

Read more: B.C. report on prolific offenders delayed due to ‘complexity’ of issues

The government hired LePard and Butler back in May to investigate a surge in crime in multiple areas of B.C. connected to prolific offenders — what it calls a “relatively small number of people who commit crimes repeatedly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Due to “extensive public feedback and the complexity of the various issues underlying crime,” the report will not be released until next month but the recommendations will be made available to the public Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Business group calls for immediate action against crime' Business group calls for immediate action against crime
Business group calls for immediate action against crime – Sep 14, 2022

Earlier this year, the BC Urban Mayors’ Caucus issued an open letter calling for stronger bail conditions, stricter consequences for breaching those conditions, and stronger consideration for “maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice” in bail and charge assessment policies.

The amount of time the province takes to review files it receives from police has shot up 118 per cent since 2017, the letter added, while the rate at which the BC Prosecution Service chooses to not charge suspects based on police evidence has risen by 75 per cent.

READ MORE: B.C., mayors launch probe to crack down on repeat offenders, random attacks

The report will include input from mayors, police, the prosecution service, health authorities, the Crown Police Liaison Committee working group, the BC First Nations Justice Council, and many other stakeholders.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagMike Farnworth tagBC crime tagMurray Rankin tagRepeat Offenders tagCrime Report tagurban crime tagBC crime repeat offenders tagBc urban crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers