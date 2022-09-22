Peterborough massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A registered massage therapist in Peterborough is facing a sexual assault charge following an incident at a business earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sept. 15 an individual went to a Peterborough business for a massage.

“It was reported that during the appointment the accused, employed as a registered massage therapist, sexually assaulted the victim,” police stated Thursday.

Police said on Sept. 21 the accused went to the station where he was arrested.

Ryan Preston, 33, of Peterborough, was charged with sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 6.

“The name of the accused is being released as Peterborough police have concerns that there could be further victims,” police stated.

Police note Preston also recently worked as a registered massage therapist at a massage business in Windsor, Ont.

Police are requesting further victims to reach out to the police service where they currently live.

Anyone with further information in Peterborough can call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or leave tips at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.