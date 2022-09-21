Meadow Lake RCMP seeking public assistance locating wanted male

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are currently searching for 36-year-old Bryan Janvier of Dillon Sask., after an incident that occurred on Aug. 24, 2022.

Around 6 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received report of a vehicle submerged in the Beaver River, off of Highway 903.

When police officers arrive at the scene, an adult male was standing on top of the submerged vehicle. He was transported to hospital with injuries shortly after.

With the assistance of heavy equipment operators, a truck was later removed from the Beaver River and an adult female, a 20-year-old from the Dillon area, was located deceased inside.

Officers also located and seized a loaded handgun from the truck.

Sask. RCMP have continued to investigate the scene, and have charged Bryan Janvier with nine counts of various crimes including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation while impaired over 80 mg causing death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and more.

A warrant has been issued for Bryan Janvier’s arrest. Investigators are actively trying to locate him and ask members of the public to report information on his whereabouts.

Bryan Janvier is described as approximately six-feet-one-inch tall and 220 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his cheek and is missing a front tooth.

He has connections to the Dillon and Cold Lake, Alta., areas, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you see Bryan Janvier, do not approach him. Report sightings or information on his whereabouts to your local police service immediately. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

