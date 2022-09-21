Saskatchewan Coroners Service gives update on Saskatchewan stabbing deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will be giving an update regarding the deaths that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Regina.

Ten victims died in the stabbings that devastated the province on Sept. 4, and both suspects in the investigation died as well.

The coroners service and the Saskatchewan RCMP gave a list of names with some photos of the victims on Sept. 7.

Among those listed was Wesley Petterson of Weldon, who neighbours said was “the kindest guy,” and was “proud of making his blueberry jelly”; Bonnie Burns, who died protecting her family; and Gloria Burns, who was dispatched on a crisis call as a first responder.

— with Files from Ashleigh Stewart and Rachel Gilmore