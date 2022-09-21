Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan Coroners Service gives update on Saskatchewan stabbing deaths

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 10:53 am
Saskatchewan Stabbings View image in full screen
Flowers sit outside the house where one of the stabbing victims was found in Weldon, Sask., on Sept. 6. Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty Images

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will be giving an update regarding the deaths that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Regina.

Ten victims died in the stabbings that devastated the province on Sept. 4, and both suspects in the investigation died as well.

The coroners service and the Saskatchewan RCMP gave a list of names with some photos of the victims on Sept. 7.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: Here are the names of all the victims of the tragedy

Among those listed was Wesley Petterson of Weldon, who neighbours said was “the kindest guy,” and was “proud of making his blueberry jelly”; Bonnie Burns, who died protecting her family; and Gloria Burns, who was dispatched on a crisis call as a first responder.

— with Files from Ashleigh Stewart and Rachel Gilmore

Click to play video: 'Dealing with trauma after Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing' Dealing with trauma after Saskatchewan’s mass stabbing
Saskatchewan News tagStabbing tagDeath tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagSaskatchewan stabbings tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tag

