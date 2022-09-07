Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan stabbings: Here are the names of all the victims of the tragedy

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan stabbings: Manhunt continues for suspect with lengthy criminal history' Saskatchewan stabbings: Manhunt continues for suspect with lengthy criminal history
WATCH: Saskatchewan stabbings: Manhunt continues for suspect with lengthy criminal history

The names of the victims in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan have been released, painting a picture of the tragedy that ripped through two small communities.

A total of 11 people including one of the suspects were slain during the series of stabbings in both James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., on Sunday, making it one of Canada’s worst-ever mass killings. Nineteen people, including the second of the two suspects, were injured.

“Our hearts continue to go out to all the families and loved ones impacted by this immense tragedy,” read the press release from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and Saskatchewan RCMP.

Here are the names of the deceased.

Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saksatchewan RCMP

Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

No photograph was available.

Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon, Sask.

Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP

The coroner’s office said the identities of those injured will not be released, but confirmed that “one young teen” was injured. All others who were hurt in the tragedy were adults, they said.

— more to come

