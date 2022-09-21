Thrilling Easter Seals Drop Zone fundraiser returns to Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A thrilling fundraiser, the Easter Seals Drop Zone, has returned to Kelowna, B.C., for a second straight year.

Dozens of people are raising funds for Easter Seals and Easter Seals Camp — both of which offer valuable opportunities for individuals living with disabilities.

Participants then get the chance to rappel down the side of an 18-storey building.

And raised funds stay local. For the Okanagan, that means tens of thousands of dollars raised will land at Camp Winfield in Lake Country.

“To have one camper at Camp Winfield can be as much as $3,600 for one camp because of the high level of need,” said Easter Seals spokesperson Michelle Webber.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to make sure that this is accessible to everyone in the province who needs our services. And $3,600 might not be that, so that’s why we do events like this: To raise money to make sure that every camper who wants to come to camp, comes to camp.”

Just a normal day at the office. Thanks to @EasterSealsBCY for such an amazing experience. Thrilled to have been part of such a great cause. #easterseals @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/8VB6WHv1QE — Jamie Tawil (@JamieTawil) September 21, 2022

One Kelowna resident, Chris Koch, knows all too well the value of Easter Seals Camp.

“I did stuff with them when I was a younger kid and I’ve done some presentations and stuff for them since,” said Koch, a motivational speaker who was born without arms and legs.

“And yeah, it’s a great organization and it’s a fun way to raise money.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:11 The Easter Seals Drop Zone fundraiser returns to Burnaby The Easter Seals Drop Zone fundraiser returns to Burnaby – Sep 13, 2022

Participants have until Oct. 15 to donate. Easter Seals officials say they are very close to reaching the provincial goal of $250,000.

On Tuesday, Global Okanagan news anchor Jamie Tawil took in the fun from atop the LandMark Six building.

Tawil admitted to having an elevated heart rate while perched on the side of the building before rappelling down.

2:08 Fundraiser for Easter Seals BC/Yukon in Kelowna a success Fundraiser for Easter Seals BC/Yukon in Kelowna a success – Sep 21, 2021

Capri Stober and Matt Hauge of the Stober Foundation in Kelowna were thrilled to get behind the fundraising cause.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are almost a million people in B.C. that are held back from participating in life with disabilities,” said Capri Stober.

“The fact that Easter Seals comes in, sets up the camps — there’s support for the families, the workers — it’s pretty awesome.

“So, we’re happy to be here to support them.”

1:19 Yvonne Schalle rappels down Burnaby’s Metrotower for Easter Seals BC Yvonne Schalle rappels down Burnaby’s Metrotower for Easter Seals BC – Sep 9, 2021