Saskatchewan residents rappel down Regina office building for charity

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Saskatchewan residents rappelled down one of Regina’s tallest buildings on Saturday in support of Canadians living with disabilities.

The Easter Seals and SaskAbilities Drop Zone event took place on Saturday. By fundraising a minimum of $1,500, participants got to rappel 21-stories down Regina’s Hill Centre Tower II.

Jessica MacPherson, the regional director for SaskAbilities, says the fundraising funds three different Easter Seals programs: their assistive technology program, their summer fun program and Camp Easter Seals.

“It enables Saskabilities and Easter Seals Saskatchewan to continue to offer great programs in support for people who experience disabilities in the community, so it’s a really easy cause for people to get behind and the atmosphere is electric and it’s a fun day to come down, test yourself and experience rappelling yourself,” MacPherson said.

Story continues below advertisement

The event also encourages participants to be a hero for a day, which prompted many to dress up as their favourite superheroes as they descended down the building, including Lisa Anseth.

Anseth, who travelled to Regina from Prince Albert on Friday night just for the event, dressed up as Wonder Woman for her rappel.

0:59 Thrill-seekers are rappelling down the Manitoba Hydro Building for a good cause Thrill-seekers are rappelling down the Manitoba Hydro Building for a good cause

Anseth, a three-time participant in the Drop Zone, was the first participant of the day and says it was just as fun as the first time.

“It’s definitely an adrenaline thing and I had so much fun and I’d go again if they let me,” she said.

Anseth says she takes part in fundraising for Easter Seals because she used to be a teaching assistant with special needs and alternative education children aged up to 22.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just my way of giving back.”

The excitement for the day resonated with many other participants, including a few first-timers.

Read more: Regina youth with sight loss provided opportunity to learn rock climbing

Rhonda Harrison says she’s been wanting to take part in the drop for years and finally got the chance to this year.

“Everybody needs some assistance, big or small,” Harrison said. “I know people who have benefitted from SaskAbilities, so I thought it was a good cause.”

“The best feeling about the drop is knowing that not only did we have an incredible experience but we raised a lot of money for a great cause,” said Tyler McMurchy, another participant in the event.