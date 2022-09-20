Ontario bracing for thunderstorms, rain to mark last day of summer

Summer could end with a bang in southern Ontario as storms move in on Wednesday afternoon, according to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.
People should expect high temperatures followed by rain and thunderstorms when a cold front moves in.
“Wednesday — the last full day of summer — will certainly feel like it with temperatures rising to above average levels reaching the high 20s and humidex values reaching the low to mid 30s,” Hull said.
The “vicious” front will lead to a stark contrast in temperatures on either side.
“There’s the potential for some of these storms to turn severe — squall lines delivering damaging winds are possible as well as hail and heavy downpours,” according to Hull.
The front is expected to clear by Thursday, with temperatures then set to drop. Hull said to expect a drop of at least 10 degrees by Thursday night into Friday morning.
He predicted the coldest temperatures since May.
“All to say it will certainly feel more like fall by the time the autumnal equinox arrives at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday,” he said.
