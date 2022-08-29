Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for large portion of Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several parts of Ontario on Monday.
The weather agency issued the watches on Monday afternoon, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing “strong wind gusts and large hail.”
By 2 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in place in the following areas:
- Barrie
- Collingwood
- Hillsdale
- Midland
- Coldwater
- Orr Lake
- Orillia
- Lagoon City
- Washago
- Innisfil
- New Tecumseth
- Angus
- Orangeville
- Grand Valley
- Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne
- Mansfield
- Northern Dufferin County
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in the following Durham and York region areas as well:
- Newmarket
- Georgina
- Northern York Region
- Uxbridge
- Beaverton
- Northern Durham Region
Further north, watches have been issued in the Algonquin area, in Deep River, Whitney and Eastern Algonquin Park.
Thunderstorm watches were also issued for the Haliburton area, covering Minden, Southern Haliburton County, Oxtongue Lake, Fort Irwin and Northern Haliburton County.
Meanwhile, further east, watches are in place in the Bancroft, Hastings Highlands, Denbigh, Kaladar, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park areas.
The severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for the following areas in the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes region:
- Apsley
- Woodview
- Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls
- Balsam Lake Park
- Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay
- Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City
- Lakefield
- Southern Peterborough County
The watches also cover the Ottawa area, including Ottawa North, Kanata, Orleans, Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe.
Watches are in place for Prescott and Russell, in Barry’s Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie.
Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Western Lanark County, Smiths Falls, Perth and Eastern Lanark County are also under severe thunderstorm watches.
Environment Canada said wind gusts of 90 km/h to 100 km/h are possible.
What’s more, the agency said some areas could see isolated hail up to nickel size.
According to Environment Canada, the storms are expected to hit the region Monday afternoon and into the early evening.
“Thunderstorms are expected to progress northeastward through this afternoon,” the watch read. “A tornado cannot be ruled out, especially over eastern Ontario.”
Environment Canada warned that large hail can damage property and cause injuries.
“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning read.
“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”
