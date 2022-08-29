Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for large portion of Ontario

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 2:21 pm
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for large portion of Ontario - image View image in full screen
Ross Hull / Twitter

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several parts of Ontario on Monday.

The weather agency issued the watches on Monday afternoon, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing “strong wind gusts and large hail.”

Read more: Ontario summer forecast: Warm summer with more rain, storms than average expected

Story continues below advertisement

By 2 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in place in the following areas:

  • Barrie
  • Collingwood
  • Hillsdale
  • Midland
  • Coldwater
  • Orr Lake
  • Orillia
  • Lagoon City
  • Washago
  • Innisfil
  • New Tecumseth
  • Angus
  • Orangeville
  • Grand Valley
  • Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne
  • Mansfield
  • Northern Dufferin County

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in the following Durham and York region areas as well:

  • Newmarket
  • Georgina
  • Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge
  • Beaverton
  • Northern Durham Region

Further north, watches have been issued in the Algonquin area, in Deep River, Whitney and Eastern Algonquin Park.

Thunderstorm watches were also issued for the Haliburton area, covering Minden, Southern Haliburton County, Oxtongue Lake, Fort Irwin and Northern Haliburton County.

Trending Stories

Read more: Summer weather 2022: What can Canadians expect this year?

Meanwhile, further east, watches are in place in the Bancroft, Hastings Highlands, Denbigh, Kaladar, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park areas.

The severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for the following areas in the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes region:

  • Apsley
  • Woodview
  • Northern Peterborough County
  • Fenelon Falls
  • Balsam Lake Park
  • Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay
  • Southern Kawartha Lakes
  • Peterborough City
  • Lakefield
  • Southern Peterborough County

The watches also cover the Ottawa area, including Ottawa North, Kanata, Orleans, Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe.

Story continues below advertisement

Watches are in place for Prescott and Russell, in Barry’s Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie.

Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Western Lanark County, Smiths Falls, Perth and Eastern Lanark County are also under severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada said wind gusts of 90 km/h to 100 km/h are possible.

What’s more, the agency said some areas could see isolated hail up to nickel size.

Click to play video: 'Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast' Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast
Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast – Jul 20, 2022

According to Environment Canada, the storms are expected to hit the region Monday afternoon and into the early evening.

“Thunderstorms are expected to progress northeastward through this afternoon,” the watch read. “A tornado cannot be ruled out, especially over eastern Ontario.”

Environment Canada warned that large hail can damage property and cause injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning read.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSevere Weather tagThunderstorm tagSevere Thunderstorm tagThunderstorm Watch tagThunderstorm warning tagInclement weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers