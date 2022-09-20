Menu

Comments

Crime

Boy at centre of cancelled Amber Alert was receiving treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

By Amy Judd & Christa Dao Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 9:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Subject of cancelled Amber Alert had been receiving treatment at BC Children’s Hospital' Subject of cancelled Amber Alert had been receiving treatment at BC Children’s Hospital
A three-year-old boy who was allegedly taken from BC Children's Hospital on Monday was found early this morning near Calgary. The toddler was with his mother, who had been posting videos online detailing her refusal of immediate medical treatment for her son in recent days. Christa Dao reports.

More information has been revealed about the boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday night.

The three-year-old was allegedly taken by his mother from the BC Children’s Hospital around 12:40 p.m. Monday. He was found less than 24 hours later with his mother in Alberta.

The Amber Alert was issued after police became concerned about the boy’s health and safety. He had been receiving treatment for a medical condition at the hospital in Vancouver before he went missing.

Police say the boy is now receiving care and the suspect has been arrested.

Click to play video: 'Boy missing from B.C. Children’s Hospital found near Calgary' Boy missing from B.C. Children’s Hospital found near Calgary
Boy missing from B.C. Children’s Hospital found near Calgary

Read more: Amber Alert cancelled after 3-year-old child last seen at BC Children’s Hospital found safe

In an eight-minute video posted online last week, the boy’s mother appears to share details of a dispute with the Ministry of Children and Family Development over the medical care of her child.

Trending Stories

The woman says she was refusing immediate medical treatment for her son’s bacterial infection, despite the doctor’s orders.

A family lawyer told Global News that parents have some rights when it comes to approving or denying medical care for their children but it’s not absolute.

“The government will step in when, again, in their opinion — and they do have a lot of discretion here — when in their opinion that the child is being harmed, neglected or otherwise abused because of the decision of their parent,” said Isaac Hill of Portside Law.

He added that it might be so extreme that full removal of the child from the home is required.

Click to play video: 'B.C. expands Alert Ready system' B.C. expands Alert Ready system
B.C. expands Alert Ready system – May 3, 2022

The Ministry of Children and Family Development said in a statement to Global News that the priority of every case is the safety and well-being of children.

“Any time concerns about a child’s safety are brought to the ministry, staff assess the situation and, if necessary, may take action if there is an immediate risk to a child’s health or safety,” the ministry wrote.

“This may include instances where a parent or caregiver may refuse medically necessary or life-saving care or treatment.”

If that happens, action could include delegated staff authorizing health care for a child under the care of the ministry if, “in the opinion of a health care provider, the health care should be provided without delay,” the statement ends.

No charges have been laid in the case.

