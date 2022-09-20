Mississauga nightclub pauses operations after operating hours restricted

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga, Ont., nightclub, which has been cited as the location of multiple incidents by local police, has issued a statement saying it will pause its operations.

HER Adult Entertainment Club, also known as Entice Ultra, said it has worked “hand in hand” with local authorities to “keep the premises clear of danger.”

“Since opening we have actively increased staff, updated security procedures, and increased on-premise cameras, resulting in zero firearms or any threatening incidents whatsoever inside the venue,” the club said.

In August, Peel Regional Police warned the public of “heightened risks” associated with the club. Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 12, 2022, police said officers had responded to more than two dozen incidents around the club.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout the incidents, officers have seized six firearms, investigated four separate shootings and had multiple other priority calls involving disorderly behaviour.

The force said it is working to mitigate public safety risks associated with the club and the area.

However, in its statement, HER management pointed out there were 10 business, including event venues, in the area.

It also said a request to pay Peel police officers to provide a visible presence in the area has been denied twice.

“We will continue to attempt to reach out to enforcement and city officials, in hopes of finding solutions to the ongoing and increasing acts of violence in the city, which isn’t only isolated to the complex that houses ENTICE ULTRA CLUB/HER,” the statement said.

New conditions for the license governing the club have been imposed, the statement said. One condition limits its opening hours to 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. from Friday to Sunday.

“With over 50 employees, in addition to the substantial overhead to operate a large venue in a professional and secure manner, this limitation leads the business into a guaranteed financial loss,” the club said.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the club will pause its operations entirely while it appeals the new operating hours.

“We are open to discussions with the city and authorities on ways we can work together to ensure a safe environment for all,” HER’s statement said.

Global News contacted Peel Regional Police and the City of Mississauga for a response but did not hear back by time of publication.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues