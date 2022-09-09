City of Mississauga shuts down HER nightclub for 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Mississauga says it has issued a suspension notice for HER Adult Entertainment Club for the next two weeks following several crime-related issues associated with the business.

The notice to “cease operations” took effect on Sept. 9 at 12:01 a.m. for 14 days until Sept. 22 at 12 p.m.

A statement from the City said HER nightclub “will be provided with conditions they must comply with in order to retain their Adult Entertainment Operating Licence and Eatery Licence.”

In mid-August, the adult nightclub located at 1325 Eglinton Avenue East, near Dixie Road, had been the centre of a “heightened risk” alert issued by police.

Investigators said officers have responded to more than two dozen incidents in and around the nightclub since Jan. 1, 2021.

Throughout the incidents, police said officers had seized firearms, investigated several separate shootings and had multiple other priority calls involving disorderly behaviour.

A few days after the safety alert was issued, investigators said they arrested two men outside the club for alleged gun and drug-related offences during enhanced patrols.

Just last weekend, in the early hours of Sept. 4, police were called to the parking lot of HER nightclub again for reports of a shooting.

A man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition while another was treated on scene, police said. They also said a bullet went through a window of a restaurant in the same plaza.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie issued a statement on the shutdown and said that public safety remains a “top priority.”

“As a City, we are doing what is within our power and jurisdiction to address the ongoing safety concerns and help keep our residents safe,” Crombie continued.

“Gun and gang violence has no place in our city and threatens the lives of not only those involved but the safety of innocent bystanders who may find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

