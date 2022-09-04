Menu

Crime

Man with critical injuries following shooting outside Mississauga nightclub: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 11:38 am
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a shooting outside a Mississauga nightclub that sent one man to hospital.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga for reports of a shooting.

The call came around 2:52 a.m., police said.

Peel police named the location as the parking lot of HER nightclub, noting a bullet also went through the window of a restaurant in the same plaza.

Police said two men were found in a vehicle at Hurontario Street and Robert Speck Parkway. One was treated at the scene, the other was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet, according to police.

Officers have previously identified HER nightclub as a location of interest, warning last month that there had been “over two dozen incidents” in and around the nightclub since Jan.1, 2021.

