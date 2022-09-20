Menu

Crime

Weapons seized, 16 people arrested at vacant Winnipeg house

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 4:53 pm
WPS Badge View image in full screen
Weapons seized, 16 trespassers at vacant North End house. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Police Service seized weapons and arrested sixteen individuals inside a vacant house in the city’s North End.

On Tuesday, police say they located an insecure home in the 300 block of College Avenue known to be vacant.

Officers attended and found sixteen trespassers within the house – all were initially arrested for being “unlawfully in a dwelling house.”

While searching the house officers found and seized a loaded 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, a loaded prohibited revolver with obliterated serial number, .22 caliber ammunition and shotgun shells.

An unoccupied stolen vehicle was also recovered at the rear of the premises.

Growing concerns of car break-ins leaving Winnipeggers feeling defeated

A 28-year-old from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with gun-related offences.

In addition, officers arrested five individuals on the strength of outstanding warrants from different jurisdictions.

All sixteen trespassers were cautioned for being in the house illegally, at the property owner’s request, before officers secured the premises.

