London, Ont. man charged with performing indecent act in park

A 44-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a charge of committing an indecent act in connection with an incident Sunday afternoon in a park just west of the downtown core.

Investigators say a woman was jogging through a park near Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road South around 2 p.m. when she observed a man standing near a playground.

It’s alleged that as the woman ran by, the man committed an indecent act and then retreated into a nearby wooded area, police said.

The jogger contacted police and the man was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

The accused, a 44-year-old man from London, faces a charge of performing an indecent act and failing to comply with an undertaking. He and the victim did not know each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.