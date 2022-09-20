Menu

Politics

Ottawa’s dental-care legislation on docket as Parliament resumes

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 8:18 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa unveils $4.5B affordability plan including dental care, GST credit' Ottawa unveils $4.5B affordability plan including dental care, GST credit
WATCH: Ottawa unveils $4.5B affordability plan including dental care, GST credit

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation Tuesday that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and-middle income families to help them pay for their kids’ oral health services.

The benefit for qualifying children under the age of 12 is the first phase of the government’s larger dental-care ambitions, and a key element of the Liberal party’s supply and confidence agreement with the NDP.

Read more: Start of fall Parliament session will see debate over inflation, disability support

The government will pay families up to $650 per child per year, depending on their household income.

Trending Stories

Families will have to apply to the Canadian Revenue Agency and attest that their child does not have private dental insurance, that they have out-of-pocket dental expenses, and that they will keep their receipts.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau outlines $4.5B affordability plan that includes dental care' Trudeau outlines $4.5B affordability plan that includes dental care
Trudeau outlines $4.5B affordability plan that includes dental care

The government hopes to begin sending out cheques by the beginning of December.

In the meantime, the health department is still working on a more comprehensive dental-care program, which it hopes to implement fully by 2025.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
