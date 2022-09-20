Menu

Politics

Start of fall Parliament session will see debate over inflation, disability support

By Mia Robson The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 7:43 am
Click to play video: 'NDP’s Singh reflects on ‘limitless’ goals for Canadian health care, inspired by daughter’s name' NDP’s Singh reflects on ‘limitless’ goals for Canadian health care, inspired by daughter’s name
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs from all parties gathered for a special session in the House of Commons to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Abigail Bimman reports on the tributes and messages for the late monarch.

The Liberals are signalling that their fall priority will be helping Canada’s most vulnerable as the House of Commons resumes sitting today.

Many will be watching to see if sparks fly between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Those hoping for that first showdown will have to wait until Thursday because Trudeau will be in New York today and tomorrow for the UN General Assembly.

Read more: ‘His own man’: What does Poilievre’s leadership mean for social conservatives?

All political parties are indicating the cost-of-living crisis is their top priority, and three government bills on the immediate agenda deal with new benefits.

The Liberals will start the day with debate on an old bill to create a new federal benefit for people with disabilities.

They also plan to introduce legislation to temporarily enhance the GST rebate for low-income Canadians and create a stopgap dental benefit for young children while a full national dental program is developed.

Click to play video: 'Video shows Trudeau singing beside renowned Quebec musician days before queen’s funeral' Video shows Trudeau singing beside renowned Quebec musician days before queen’s funeral
Video shows Trudeau singing beside renowned Quebec musician days before queen’s funeral
© 2022 The Canadian Press
