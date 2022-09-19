53 charges laid over the weekend as part of ‘Project Erase’: York police

Send this page to someone via email

Fifty-three charges were laid over the weekend as part of a program targeting street racing and dangerous driving, York Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Monday, York police said 53 criminal and Highway Traffic Act charges were laid, while four vehicles were impounded for “stunt driving and street racing-related incidents” as part of Project Erase.

Twenty vehicles were inspected and four were taken out of service for safety violations, police said.

Two three-day licence suspensions were issued, one for an alcohol-related offence and the other for a drug-related offence, police added.

One person had their vehicle impounded for seven days because they allegedly drove while having a suspended licence.

Another person was arrested for dangerous driving and drug-related offences.

“Excessive speed has consistently been a contributing factor in many fatal collisions that have occurred on York Region roads,” the release said.

“Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without due care and control and with a disregard for public safety.

“Road safety, speeding and aggressive driving remains a high priority for York Regional Police.”

Police said anyone who sees unsafe, potentially life-threatening driving should call 9-1-1, while the non-emergency line should be contacted when there are vehicle gatherings preparing for a possible race.