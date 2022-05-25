Police in York Region launch Project ERASE to combat street racing, dangerous driving

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region are have launched a project to combat street racing and stunt driving.

In a press release Wednesday, York Regional Police announced the beginning of Project ERASE.

“The York Regional Police Road Safety Bureau, in conjunction with police services across Ontario and the Ministry of Transportation are reminding drivers that street racing and stunt driving will not be tolerated on our roads,” the release reads.

Police said this time of year, modified vehicles “begin to roll out on the roads and some drivers seem to think that they can use our streets as their personal racetrack.”

Police said the force’s helicopter Air2 will be working with officers on the ground to watch for vehicles staging to race, vehicles “travelling at excessive rates of speed and vehicles that do not meet safety standards.”

“Excessive speed has consistently been a contributing factor in many fatal collisions that have occurred on York Region roads,” the release said. “Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without due care and control and with a disregard for public safety.”

Police said aggressive driving and street racing are “dangerous, unlawful activities which put innocent people at risk of injury or death.”

“The real finish line for these drivers may be court, fines, jail, vehicle seizure, a loss of driving privileges or even worse, the hospital or the morgue,” the release reads.

Police urged the public to call 911 if they see dangerous driving.

Officers said, when calling police, people should try to note the vehicle’s location, direction it is travelling, make, model, licence plate number and a description of the driver.