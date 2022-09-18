Police seek witnesses in New Westminster after B.C. senior goes missing

Send this page to someone via email

Police investigators are continuing their search for a 65-year-old man who disappeared Thursday in Burnaby, B.C.

Rajesh Verma was last seen by family in the 8800 block of Armstrong Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Burnaby RCMP are now looking for witnesses in a specific area of New Westminster who may have seen something on Sept. 15, 2022.

“Investigators are renewing their plea to the public, but with specific times and in a specific area of New Westminster,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“If you visited the area of Sapperton Landing Park up to and including Westminster Pier Park, in New Westminster, on September 15, 2022, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and had any observations of, or interactions with Rajesh Verma, please contact Burnaby RCMP.”

Story continues below advertisement

Family have previously said Verma’s disappearance is “out of character” and they are “very concerned.”

Verma was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black running shoes with white soles and dark blue pants. He is described as five-foot-six with brown eyes and grey hair that is balding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at (604) 646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

With files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey.