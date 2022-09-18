Menu

Canada

Police seek witnesses in New Westminster after B.C. senior goes missing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 6:52 pm
Rajesh Verma, 65, was last seen on Thurs. Sept. 15, 2022 is the 8800-block of Armstrong Avenue at 3:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Rajesh Verma, 65, was last seen on Thurs. Sept. 15, 2022 is the 8800-block of Armstrong Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Handout/Burnaby RCMP

Police investigators are continuing their search for a 65-year-old man who disappeared Thursday in Burnaby, B.C.

Rajesh Verma was last seen by family in the 8800 block of Armstrong Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Burnaby RCMP are now looking for witnesses in a specific area of New Westminster who may have seen something on Sept. 15, 2022.

Read more: Police search for 65-year-old who disappeared this week in Burnaby

“Investigators are renewing their plea to the public, but with specific times and in a specific area of New Westminster,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“If you visited the area of Sapperton Landing Park up to and including Westminster Pier Park, in New Westminster, on September 15, 2022, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and had any observations of, or interactions with Rajesh Verma, please contact Burnaby RCMP.”

Read more: Burnaby RCMP seek help finding missing 39-year-old not seen in two weeks

Family have previously said Verma’s disappearance is  “out of character” and they are “very concerned.”

Verma was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black running shoes with white soles and dark blue pants. He is described as five-foot-six with brown eyes and grey hair that is balding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at (604) 646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

With files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey.

