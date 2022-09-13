Menu

Canada

Vancouver police seek help finding missing man with dementia

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 3:11 pm
Vancouver resident Francis Lunas, 77, has not been seen since Mon. Sept. 12, 2022. He has dementia and police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive. View image in full screen
Vancouver resident Francis Lunas, 77, has not been seen since Mon. Sept. 12, 2022. He has dementia and police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive. Handout/Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police are seeking public assistance locating a missing man with mild dementia who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Francis Lunas, 77, left his home near East 29th Avenue and Rupert Street around 1 p.m. to go for a walk and did not return, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Lunas does not speak English well and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive. He is known to collect bottles and cans, and while he has no money or cell phone, police said he may be carrying a wallet with identification inside.

Lunas is described as Filipino, five-foot-four in height with a slim build. He has ear-length grey hair and a moustache, and was last seen wearing jeans, a green and brown sweater and a hat.

He has “Francis” tattooed down his left inner forearm.

