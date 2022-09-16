Menu

Canada

Burnaby RCMP seek help finding missing 39-year-old not seen in two weeks

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 8:56 pm
Jonathan Salvail, 39, went missing in Burnaby, B.C. in early September and his family is concerned for his wellbeing. View image in full screen
Jonathan Salvail, 39, went missing in Burnaby, B.C. in early September and his family is concerned for his wellbeing. Handout/Burnaby RCMP

Police in Burnaby, B.C. are seeking public assistance finding a 39-year-old man who has not been seen in about two weeks.

Jonathan Salvail is believed to have been near the 4100-block of Dawson Street when his family last spoke with him. They’re now concerned for his wellbeing, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Read more: Missing Surrey woman now found, police say

Salvail is described as six-foot-two with a slender build, short light-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at (604) 646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

