Burnaby RCMP seek help finding missing 39-year-old not seen in two weeks

Police in Burnaby, B.C. are seeking public assistance finding a 39-year-old man who has not been seen in about two weeks.

Jonathan Salvail is believed to have been near the 4100-block of Dawson Street when his family last spoke with him. They’re now concerned for his wellbeing, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Salvail is described as six-foot-two with a slender build, short light-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at (604) 646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

