Canada

Police and family seek missing Surrey, B.C. Indigenous woman 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 11:18 am
Surrey RCMP are concerned about 36-year-old Brandi Forsythe's well-being. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are concerned about 36-year-old Brandi Forsythe's well-being. RCMP

Surrey RCMP is concerned about a missing Indigenous woman from Surrey, B.C., who hasn’t been seen since the beginning of August.

Brandi Forsythe, 36, was reported missing on Sept. 13 by her family, but family members also said they hadn’t seen her since Aug. 8.

Surrey RCMP are looking for Brandi Forsythe, 36.
Surrey RCMP are looking for Brandi Forsythe, 36. RCMP

“Police and family are concerned for Brandi’s well-being, as it is unusual for her to be out of contact for this length of time,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha, a Surrey RCMP officer.

Forsythe was last seen in the 13300 block of Central Avenue in Surrey.

She is described as five feet seven inches in height, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

