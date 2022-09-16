Menu

Canada

‘It doesn’t end’: Gallagher family still looks for answers 2 years after Megan went missing

By Brody Langager & Easton Hamm Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 10:58 am
Click to play video: '‘It doesn’t end’: Gallagher family still looks for answers 2 years after Megan went missing' ‘It doesn’t end’: Gallagher family still looks for answers 2 years after Megan went missing
The second annual Megan’s Walk on Sunday will start at the Joe Gallagher softball field in Saskatoon and will go to the amphitheatre in River Landing.

It’s been almost two years since Megan Gallagher was last seen, and for Gallagher’s family, the pain remains.

Four people have been charged with offering an indignity to human remains, but there are still no signs of Gallagher.

“There’s still no homicide charge, no murder charge, these are just the charges that these people are facing,” said Gallagher’s father, Brian.

“It doesn’t end. The tragedy just continues day by day, minute by minute.”

Read more: ‘There was a brief moment of relief’ Gallaghers still looking for answers following fourth arrest

Lindsay Bishop, Gallagher’s sister, is taking part in the second annual Megan’s Walk on Sunday.

She started a 10-month Canada-wide walk in February to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, stopping temporarily to take part in the walk this weekend.

Bishop said she’s met people with a similar story to her family’s.

“The stories that we hear are heartbreaking at times, but they also fill your heart. Because you see the strength of the people, you see through all the hardships and the hurt that they’re going through with their missing loved ones, how they come together and support each other,” said Bishop.

She added that she wants to start her walk back up in October, and hopes to make a stop and have her voice heard in Ottawa.

The second annual Megan's Walk on Sunday will start at the Joe Gallagher softball field in Saskatoon and will go to the amphitheatre in River Landing.

Click to play video: '‘There was a brief moment of relief’ Gallaghers still looking for answers following fourth arrest' ‘There was a brief moment of relief’ Gallaghers still looking for answers following fourth arrest
