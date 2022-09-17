Assiniboine Park Zoo celebrates Red Panda Weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is celebrating Red Panda Weeknd in honour of international red panda day.

“It’s estimated that there could only be about 2,500 adult red pandas left in the wild. And what’s really special about them is they’re an incredibly unique species, they’re the only living member of their family so it is really important we try and protect and save the species in the wild,” said Heather Penner, animal care professional, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

On Saturday and Sunday, the zoo invites people of all ages to enjoy family-friendly activities and learn about red pandas and their conservation.

“Red pandas are an indicator of ecological health of the Eastern Himalayan Broadleaf Forest Ecoregion: one of our planet’s biodiversity hotspots,” said Grant Furniss, senior director, zoological operations, Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Red panda Zoo Chats with an animal care professional start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Toucan Ridge.

“Their conservation has huge impacts, when red pandas are protected, the entire area of forests and wildlife are preserved as well,” said Furniss.

The following activities will take place at the McFeetors Heavy Horse Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m:

Red Panda Ranger Passports: Complete Red Panda Weekend activities and earn stamps in your passport. Collect all the stamps to become a Red Panda Ranger.

Eco Plinko: How can you reduce your environmental impact and help save red pandas? Answer some conservation questions for plinko chips.

Red Panda Adaptation Station: Learn incredible facts about the amazing and adorable, red panda.

The Balance Challenge: Is your balance as good as a red panda’s? Test your skills on the balance beam.

Spot the Red Panda: Red pandas are great at camouflaging in trees in their natural habitat. Can you spot them all in our photos?

Firefox Dunk Tank: How much do you know about red pandas? Test your knowledge and get a slam dunk!

Selfie Station: Take your picture in a red panda habitat-like setting.

Fundraising Activities: With a donation to the Red Panda Network, you can have your face painted or receive a red panda decoration or button.

“We hope our Zoo visitors will learn about this amazing species and take action to support conservation efforts to protect red pandas from extinction,” said Furniss.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Red Panda Weekend activities are included with regular Zoo admission.