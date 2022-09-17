Menu

Crime

2 bodies found in South Okanagan off Highway 97; deaths deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 3:18 pm
An RCMP vehicle blocks the road to the crime scene south of Summerland on Friday. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle blocks the road to the crime scene south of Summerland on Friday. Global News

A South Okanagan road that was temporarily blocked earlier this week was the site of a crime scene, police announced on Saturday.

The B.C. RCMP say its Serious Crime Unit has taken control of an investigation after human remains were found along a frontage road near Highway 97, south of Summerland.

According to police, Penticton RCMP were called to the paved road around eight km south of Summerland on Thursday, after the Summerland Fire Department was initially called out.

Read more: RCMP investigating after 2 bodies found in car east of Golden, B.C.

“When fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire, they discovered two deceased individuals and immediately contacted police,” said RCMP.

“Officers from the Penticton RCMP front line and general investigation section arrived on scene and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was engaged. Investigators have determined that these deaths are suspicious.”

Story continues below advertisement

The road was also blocked by police on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland' Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland
Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland – Aug 7, 2022

“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau.

Trending Stories

“Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”

Police added that a vehicle fire was later reported in Oliver, and investigators are trying to determine if the two are related.

If you have information about either incidents, you are asked to contact the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

Click to play video: 'Human remains in burned car near Summerland linked to fatal Abbotsford crash' Human remains in burned car near Summerland linked to fatal Abbotsford crash
Human remains in burned car near Summerland linked to fatal Abbotsford crash – Aug 9, 2022
