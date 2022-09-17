2 bodies found in South Okanagan off Highway 97; deaths deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan road that was temporarily blocked earlier this week was the site of a crime scene, police announced on Saturday.

The B.C. RCMP say its Serious Crime Unit has taken control of an investigation after human remains were found along a frontage road near Highway 97, south of Summerland.

According to police, Penticton RCMP were called to the paved road around eight km south of Summerland on Thursday, after the Summerland Fire Department was initially called out.

“When fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire, they discovered two deceased individuals and immediately contacted police,” said RCMP.

“Officers from the Penticton RCMP front line and general investigation section arrived on scene and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was engaged. Investigators have determined that these deaths are suspicious.”

The road was also blocked by police on Friday.

“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau.

“Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”

Police added that a vehicle fire was later reported in Oliver, and investigators are trying to determine if the two are related.

If you have information about either incidents, you are asked to contact the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

