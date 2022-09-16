Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating after 2 bodies found in car east of Golden, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 4:37 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police called the deaths suspicious, but believe the incident was isolated and that there’s no risk to the public. Global News / File

An investigation is underway, say police, after two bodies were found inside a car last weekend in B.C.’s Interior.

B.C. RCMP say the car and the bodies were located on Sunday, Sept. 11, east of Golden, B.C., near a forest service road.

Police called the deaths suspicious, but believe the incident was isolated, and that there’s no risk to the public.

Read more: Two bodies found inside burned vehicle in Summerland

“As the nature of their deaths were believed to be suspicious,” said police, “a team of investigators from B.C. RCMP Major Crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the Forensic Identification Section and the Golden RCMP.”

Trending Stories

Police added that the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '21-year-old man sentenced for brazen Burnaby murder caught on video' 21-year-old man sentenced for brazen Burnaby murder caught on video
21-year-old man sentenced for brazen Burnaby murder caught on video
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagBC Interior tagBC RCMP tagBC Coroners Service tagGolden tagSuspicious Deaths tagbodies found tagForest Service Road tagGolden BC tag2 bodies found in car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers