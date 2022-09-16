RCMP investigating after 2 bodies found in car east of Golden, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway, say police, after two bodies were found inside a car last weekend in B.C.’s Interior.

B.C. RCMP say the car and the bodies were located on Sunday, Sept. 11, east of Golden, B.C., near a forest service road.

Police called the deaths suspicious, but believe the incident was isolated, and that there’s no risk to the public.

“As the nature of their deaths were believed to be suspicious,” said police, “a team of investigators from B.C. RCMP Major Crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the Forensic Identification Section and the Golden RCMP.”

Police added that the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the deaths.

