Environment

Winnipeg’s Elm Bark Beetle Control Program begins Sunday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 12:14 pm
Winnipeg's Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will begin on Sunday as long as the weather permits. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will begin on Sunday as long as the weather permits. . Holly Alexandruk / Global News

Winnipeg’s Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will begin on Sunday as long as the weather permits.

It will begin in Insect Management Areas 41 (Armstrong Point, Broadway – Assiniboine, Legislature, Portage & Main, South Portage, The Forks, West Broadway, Wolseley), 47 (Inkster – Faraday, Luxton, St. John’s, St. John’s Park), and 50 (Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks).

The treatment is intended to reduce the spread of Dutch Elm Disease by controlling the beetles that carry it.

Read more: More Winnipeg neighbourhoods to be fogged for mosquitoes Tuesday night

It will be conducted using Pyrate 480 EC® (chlorpyrifos), a chemical product sprayed directly onto the lower 50 centimeters of the tree trunk.

Trending Stories

This product has been approved for use in Canada by Health Canada’s Pest Management Agency and will be used in accordance with federally approved label directions by licensed pesticide applicators.

Weekly public service announcements will be issued on Fridays throughout the program indicating which Insect Management Areas will be treated the following week.

Click to play video: 'Entomologist Taz Stuart on cankerworm season and more' Entomologist Taz Stuart on cankerworm season and more
Entomologist Taz Stuart on cankerworm season and more – Jun 29, 2022
