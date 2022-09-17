Winnipeg’s Elm Bark Beetle Control Program begins Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will begin on Sunday as long as the weather permits.

It will begin in Insect Management Areas 41 (Armstrong Point, Broadway – Assiniboine, Legislature, Portage & Main, South Portage, The Forks, West Broadway, Wolseley), 47 (Inkster – Faraday, Luxton, St. John’s, St. John’s Park), and 50 (Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks).

The treatment is intended to reduce the spread of Dutch Elm Disease by controlling the beetles that carry it.

It will be conducted using Pyrate 480 EC® (chlorpyrifos), a chemical product sprayed directly onto the lower 50 centimeters of the tree trunk.

This product has been approved for use in Canada by Health Canada’s Pest Management Agency and will be used in accordance with federally approved label directions by licensed pesticide applicators.

Weekly public service announcements will be issued on Fridays throughout the program indicating which Insect Management Areas will be treated the following week.

