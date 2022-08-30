Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

More Winnipeg neighbourhoods to be fogged for mosquitoes Tuesday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 3:21 pm
Mosquito bites on the hand. View image in full screen
Mosquito bites on the hand. File

Winnipeg’s late-summer mosquito fogging regime continues Tuesday with a new swath of the city getting a dose of insecticide overnight.

Weather permitting, the fogging begins at 9:30 p.m. and runs until 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Read more: Winnipeg mosquito fogging continues Monday night

The affected insect management areas (IMA) for Tuesday night fogging include:

·    IMA 5 (Chalmers, Glenelm)

·    IMA 6 (East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees)

·    IMA 23 (Tuxedo Industrial, West Perimeter South, Whyte Ridge, Wilkes South)

·    IMA 26 (Betsworth, Ridgewood South, River West Park, Roblin Park, Southboine, Westdale)

·    IMA 27 (Elmhurst, Eric Coy, Marlton, Ridgedale, Varsity View, Vialoux)

·    IMA 28 (Assiniboine Park)

·    IMA 29 (Edgeland, Old Tuxedo, South Tuxedo, Tuxedo)

·    IMA 34 (Assiniboia Downs, Buchanan, Kirkfield, Glendale, Westwood)

·    IMA 35 (Crestview, Heritage Park, Saskatchewan North, Sturgeon Creek)

·    IMA 36 (Birchwood, Booth, Jameswood, Murray Industrial Park, Silver Heights, Woodhaven)

·    IMA 37 (Airport)

·    IMA 38 (Bruce Park, Deer Lodge, King Edward)

·    IMA 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)

·    IMA 43 (North Inkster Industrial, Oakpoint Highway, Omand’s Creek Industrial, Tyndall Park)

The fogging will be called off if temperatures dip below 13 C, or wind speeds make it impossible to properly deliver the insecticide.

People can apply for a buffer zone on the City of Winnipeg website if they do not want mosquito fogging near their home.

Click to play video: 'Mosquito watch in Winnipeg' Mosquito watch in Winnipeg
Mosquito watch in Winnipeg – Jun 22, 2022
