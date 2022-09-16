London Comic Con to make long-awaited return to RBC Place this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the London Comic Con will make a much-anticipated return to the downtown core this weekend.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday at RBC Place, taking up both floors of the convention centre and featuring dozens of artists, celebrity guests, exhibitors and other attractions.

In all, organizers say 18 celebrity guests will be on hand for the comic con, including Khary Payton, Billy Zane, Robert Picardo, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Mark Steger, Dana DeLorenzo, Ricky Berwick, and wrestlers Claudio Castagnoli, Athena and Miro.

Among the more than 55 artists who will appear at the comic con is writer, editor and publisher Jim Shooter, best known for his work on Secret Wars, Legion of Super-Heroes and Solar: Man of the Atom.

Other celebrity artists include Rodney Ramos, Geof Isherwood, Jonathan J. Taylor, Andrew Thomas and Richard Comely, creator of Captain Canuck, as well as puppet builder Tim Clarke, known for his work with The Jim Henson Company.

Authors E.D.E. Bell, P.L. Stuard and RW Duder will also be on hand, along with artists Mark Rehkoph, Jamie MK Jardine and Scott Brian Woods, the comic con’s website states.

Celebrity Q&As are scheduled over the two-day event, along with a highly anticipated cosplay masquerade and costume contest, photo ops, lip sync battles, a LARP battle, and Digimon, Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh tournaments.

Attendees can also take in replicas of two iconic movie and TV cars: the Delorean from Back to the Future and KITT from the TV series Knight Rider.

A screening room on the main floor of the convention centre, sponsored by Film London of the London Economic Development Corporation, will also be showing classic films, including Spaceballs, Total Recall, Godzilla’s Revenge and Son of Godzilla.

Tickets are still available for the comic con and can be purchased online or at the door. Organizers say tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 comic cons will be valid for this year’s event.

Tickets for children 10 and under run $10, though organizers say one child 10 and under may attend for free with an adult who purchased a regular-priced ticket.

Pricing information for celebrity guest photo ops can be found on the comic con website.

Past guests of the comic con have included William Shatner, Tim Curry, Ron Perlman, LeVar Burton, Tara Spencer Nairn, Lori Petty, Alan Thicke, Mick Foley, Kevin Sorbo and special effects guru Tom Savini.