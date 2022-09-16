Jets to add advertising patches to 2022-23 jerseys

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will feature advertising on both their home and away jerseys for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The team announced Friday that its sweaters will feature a Canada Life patch on the upper right chest area as part of a multi-year partnership under the NHL’s new jersey advertising program.

The new deal builds on the team’s existing relationship with the Winnipeg-based insurer, which also holds naming rights to the team’s home arena, Canada Life Centre.

Jets fans wanting their official Adi-Pro jerseys to have an “authentic” look will be able to buy patches as an add-on at Jets Gear retail stores.

The arrival of ads on NHL jerseys had been long-rumoured, especially after the introduction of sponsors on player helmets during the 2020-21 season.

