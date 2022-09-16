SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. wildfires in Hope and Manning Provincial Park now considered ‘held’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 10:31 am
Some good news for the B.C. Wildfire Service, cooler temperatures have helped with a few wildfires on the south coast. As Aaron McArthur reports, there are still a couple of stubborn fires that could flare up if conditions change.

The extremely visible wildfire burning in Hope, B.C., is no longer considered to be burning out of control, officials say.

Due to current and forecasted conditions, the Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now classified as “being held.”

All evacuation alerts and orders by the District of Hope and the Fraser Valley Regional District have been rescinded.

According to the last update around noon on Thursday, the fire was estimated to be around 545 hectares.

The wildfire is also no longer being considered a “wildfire of note,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“Inflow winds this week will continue to bring clouds, decreasing temperatures and higher humidity,” said BC Wildfire Service staff, on its wildfires of note page.

“The current weather is helping wildfire efforts significantly. Smoke and cloudy conditions are expected to continue in this area, however. Showers are anticipated later this week.”

The massive 10,900-hectare Heather Lake wildfire, burning in B.C.’s Manning Provincial Park, is also now being considered as held and is no longer a wildfire of note.

The evacuation alert for parts of EC Manning Provincial Park remains in effect.

“Good amounts of rain fell on much of the Heather Lake fire (Wednesday night) with more rain falling (Thursday),” said BCWS officials.

“Inflow winds this week will continue to bring clouds, decreasing temperatures and higher humidity.”

Nearby communities and public recreating in Manning Provincial Park will continue to see periods of increased smoke, according to the BCWS.

