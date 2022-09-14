SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Crews work to better map perimeter of wildfire raging in northeastern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Battleship Mountain fire burns out of control as B.C. wildfire season lasts longer than usual' Battleship Mountain fire burns out of control as B.C. wildfire season lasts longer than usual
Summer is winding down, but there's no end in sight to the wildfire season. As Kamil Karamali reports, unseasonably hot and dry weather is creating a dangerous situation for a Northern B.C. community and the firefighters trying to save it.

An infrared scan has been completed of a large wildfire in northeastern B.C., in an effort to confirm the perimeter of the out-of-control blaze that’s threatening a community and a key hydroelectric dam.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the scan was done late Tuesday.

It will also be used to identify hot spots on the east flank of the 287-square kilometre wildfire, nearest to the W.A.C. Bennet Dam and the evacuated community of Hudson’s Hope.

Read more: Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope, B.C. continues to challenge fire crews

The wildfire is now the only one in B.C. where evacuation orders remain in effect after residents of about one dozen properties east of Vancouver were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

The District of Hope and Fraser Valley Regional District lifted orders and alerts posted last weekend along the south side of the Fraser River west of Hope as lower temperatures and light showers calmed the fire, although it remains out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

It has generated significant amounts of smoke and, along with a large fire east of Hope, another in southeast B.C., and others in Washington state and Idaho, is blamed for affecting air quality across large parts of B.C. and Alberta, with conditions not expected to improve until Friday or later.

Click to play video: 'Evacuation orders rescinded as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns near Hope' Evacuation orders rescinded as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns near Hope
Evacuation orders rescinded as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns near Hope
© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire Service tagFraser Valley tagWildfire Season tagBC Fire tagHudsons Hope tagDistrict of Hope tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers