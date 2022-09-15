Menu

Highway 403 rehabilitation work returns this weekend, likely to slow Hamilton traffic

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 4:41 pm
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is alerting drivers that rehabilitation work along Highway 403 at the Macklin Street overpass and the Old Guelph Road overpass will slow traffic in Hamilton Sept. 16-19. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is alerting drivers that rehabilitation work along Highway 403 at the Macklin Street overpass and the Old Guelph Road overpass will slow traffic in Hamilton Sept. 16-19. Global News

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is set to close a portion of the westbound Highway 403 in Hamilton between King Street West and Highway 6 beginning late Friday.

It’s the second time in four weeks the agency will be shutting down the thoroughfare to complete rehabilitation work along the 403 at the Macklin Street overpass and the Old Guelph Road overpass.

Entrance ramps from Highway 6 to Highway 403, Highway 403 to York Boulevard and Highway 403 to Main Street West will be closed, which will mean delays along adjacent arterial roads in the lower city including Main and King streets.

Highway traffic will detour using the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) and Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) which is also likely to slow traffic in the city.

The city of Hamilton is suggesting drivers travelling on the eastbound 403 should allow extra travel time if heading through the downtown core.

A spokesperson also says passengers on some HSR routes like 5 Delaware, 6 Aberdeen, 7 Locke, 8 York, 9 Rock Gardens, 10 B-Line, 11 Parkdale and 51 University will likely experience delays.

Those going to the Tiger-Cats game on Saturday who are planning to use shuttle service to and from University Plaza may also see delays.

The replacement of asphalt, waterproofing, removal of deteriorating concrete and patch repairs are just some of the work that will be done staring at 11 p.m. Friday and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

