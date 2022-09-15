Menu

Consumer

Peterborough father of 2 claims $52,000 Lotto Max prize: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 11:52 am
A Peterborough father of two claimed more than $52,000 during a Lotto Max draw on Aug. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peterborough father of two claimed more than $52,000 during a Lotto Max draw on Aug. 9, 2022. OLG

A Peterborough father plans to use some of his Lotto Max winnings to help his children.

According to the OLG, Wayne Palmer, 56, claimed a second-place prize of $52,113.10 following the Aug. 9 Lotto Max draw.

Read more: Kinmount couple celebrate first big lottery win with $100,000 prize: OLG

Palmer says it’s his first “big” lottery win as he “mostly plays” Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

“This win feels good. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” he said.

His winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.

Palmer plans to use his winnings to pay some bills, save for a trip and “take care of his children.”

