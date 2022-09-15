Peterborough father of 2 claims $52,000 Lotto Max prize: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough father plans to use some of his Lotto Max winnings to help his children.

According to the OLG, Wayne Palmer, 56, claimed a second-place prize of $52,113.10 following the Aug. 9 Lotto Max draw.

Palmer says it’s his first “big” lottery win as he “mostly plays” Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

“This win feels good. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” he said.

His winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.

Palmer plans to use his winnings to pay some bills, save for a trip and “take care of his children.”

