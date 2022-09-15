4 COVID-19 court cases dismissed by B.C. Supreme Court

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed four cases challenging of the province’s COVID-19 public health orders.

During the most challenging moments in B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic journey, the overwhelming majority of British Columbians trusted advice from the provincial health officer and followed public health advice.

But, there were some who marched the streets in opposition – at times peaceful but also on many occasions combative.

Among the many claims made by those at demonstrations was that mandatory vaccination was a violation of a person’s human rights and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Now, many months later, those claims reached the highest court in the province, only to be dismissed.

“The courts are finding COVID-19 is real and very serious. There is a very clear instruction from the court that vaccines help the general public.” said Kyle Bievenu, a B.C. lawyer.

This week, a B.C. Supreme Court chief justice found four consecutive challenges, that were alleging COVID-19 health orders in B.C. violated human rights, to be unsubstantiated.

In his rulings Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson found Dr. Bonnie Henry used scientific evidence when putting in her orders.

“(Provincial Health Orders were) guided by the principles applicable to public health decision making,” said Hinkson.

“I decline to consider the petitioners’ arguments in respect of the alleged Charter violations. The present petition is premature.”

These decisions could possibly serve as precedent moving forward, rebutting more incomplete arguments in the future, according to lawyers.

