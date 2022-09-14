Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit offers bivalent COVID vaccines to vulnerable groups

Send this page to someone via email

Vulnerable residents in the Simcoe Muskoka region can now access the Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine.

The bivalent mRNA vaccine targets the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron B1 variant and will help offer protection during the anticipated fall surge.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering the booster to priority groups at greatest risk of hospitalization, severe illness or death from COVID-19 infection, including people aged 70 years and older and long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday, eligible individuals can receive the bivalent booster by appointment only at local GO-VAXX bus visits and at health unit clinics.

The shot is available for people at the recommended interval of at least six months after their previous dose or three months with informed consent, regardless of how many boosters they have already received.

Appointments are available through the provincial COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Walk-ins are currently unavailable.

Eligible groups include First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 years and older, pregnant individuals aged 18 and over, and health care workers aged 18 and over.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years and older are also eligible.

The health unit said that the Omicron-targeted booster dose might be offered based at clinic discretion for those 12 to 17 years of age who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

All residents aged 18 and older can book appointments as of Monday, but people outside the highest priority groups won’t be eligible for appointments until Sept. 26.

To prioritize distribution, the health unit is pausing new booster appointments for people 18 years and older until Sept. 26, when bivalent booster eligibility expands to those 18 and over.

Despite no new appointments being booked, all previously-booked booster appointments for Sept. 12 to 25 will be honoured, and, if available, the bivalent vaccine will be offered.

On Wednesday, the health unit is offering a one-day pop-up clinic at the Ontario Works Office at 136 Bayfield St., 4th floor in Barrie, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals aged five years and older will be available on a walk-in basis only, including a limited supply of the bivalent booster for members of the priority groups as capacity allows.

In addition, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie continues to offer booked appointments and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic at the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance 170 Colborne St. W.