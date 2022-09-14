Regina city councillor reveals mental illness as integrity commissioner report comes back

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Ward 7 city councillor Terina Shaw revealed publicly for the first time that she suffers from mental illness during Wednesday’s Regina city council meeting in response to complaints filed against her.

On Sept. 14, 2022, Regina city council heard a report from the city’s integrity commissioner regarding comments made by Shaw to fellow councillor Sharon Zachidniak.

“Can you please leave your lecturing to a personal conversation instead of wasting my time,” said Shaw in a typed messaged to Zachidniak during an online meeting earlier this year.

Complaints were filed against Shaw regarding comments she made that resulted in “impulsive behaviour.”

“Upon reflection, I can realize that my comments were unprofessional, particularly owing to my responsibility as a member of city council,” said Shaw. “I’ve reached out to Coun. Zachidniak to convey this apology in regret soon after the meeting.”

Ward 3 Andrew Stevens explained that Shaw and himself had found common ground since the comments. He had previously offered to withdraw his complaint but the process was already too far along.

At first, the integrity commissioner, Angela Kruk, recommended council to sanction Shaw and require her to receive further training but following Shaw revealing her mental illness, Kruk is dismissing the recommendation.

Mayor Sandra Masters asked Shaw for her thoughts on the recommendation from the integrity commissioner in which she said she is open to any training and education.

“I’m not opposed to anything. I just want everyone to know with that education and training, it’s not going to do what we think it’s going to do until I have my impulsiveness and behaviour under control,” said Shaw.

“That can’t be taught through communication, that has to be taught through a therapist.”

The separate integrity commission investigation into comments that Shaw made towards the Indigenous community has also been dismissed.

