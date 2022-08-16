Regina city councillor Terina Shaw steps down from safety and well-being committee

Send this page to someone via email

Terina Shaw, councillor for Ward 7 for the city of Regina, has officially withdrawn from her position as a director on the safety and well-being committee.

“I have come to the realization that my presence on the committee could be a distraction to the work that it will be doing,” Shaw said in a press release.

“A question made by me has been misconstrued and in no way reflects my views regarding the important issues that the committee will be addressing.”

The decision comes after Shaw faced backlash for her comments at meetings earlier this year. A number of Regina residents filed complaints against Shaw due to allegedly racist comments she made at prior city meetings relating to homelessness.

Most notable are her remarks from June 15, when Shaw claimed there will be Indigenous people who would always prefer to be homeless.

The committee is a part of the city’s Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, which outlines a multi-year strategy to improve the safety and well-being of Regina residents.

“I remain committed to improving the safety and well-being of the residents of Ward 7,” Shaw said. “I will also double my efforts of re-building relationships with members of the community so that we can work together in creating the best that Regina can be.”

Shaw was first elected to represent Ward 7 in the 2020 municipal election.

City council approved the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan in December, which focuses on domestic violence and intimate partner violence, food insecurity, substance use, racism and discrimination, and safety and service systems.

